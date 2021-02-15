BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stake Raised by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 288.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.66 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

