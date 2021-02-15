CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

