CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFPI opened at $62.31 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

