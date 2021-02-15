Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.92. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $89.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

