Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 174.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

