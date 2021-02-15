ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 110.2% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 14th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Get ATIF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.