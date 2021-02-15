Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the January 14th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of MSB opened at $28.14 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 173.85% and a net margin of 89.18%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

