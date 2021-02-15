Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Rises By 111.9%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $32.87 on Monday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

