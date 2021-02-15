Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

RLXXF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

