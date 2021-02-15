Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $20.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America cut Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

CCJ opened at $15.77 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cameco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

