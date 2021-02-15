5,190 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $69.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and have sold 171,613 shares worth $11,296,631. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

