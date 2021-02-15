CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

