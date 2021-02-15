CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ABG stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
