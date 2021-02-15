Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

