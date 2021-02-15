AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $97.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

