AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72.

