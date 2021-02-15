Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.