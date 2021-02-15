3,876 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,261,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

