Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,971.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $226.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $228.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

