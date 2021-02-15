State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,947 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

