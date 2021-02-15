Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UGI by 53.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 67.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

