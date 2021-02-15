Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $166.58 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

