Scotiabank Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE OR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

