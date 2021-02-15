Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Positive Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their positive rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.57.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $92.46.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,489,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.