Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $45.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

TPX stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

