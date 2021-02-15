Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.69. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.