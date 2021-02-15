Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,918,667 shares of company stock valued at $120,752,668 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

