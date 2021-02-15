Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Sells $383,173.75 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CL opened at $78.43 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

