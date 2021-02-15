Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $305,000.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $211.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBNK. TheStreet upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.