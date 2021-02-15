Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $223,681.95 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBU opened at $70.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after acquiring an additional 176,480 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Community Bank System by 471.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

