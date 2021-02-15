Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Neutral”

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $112,504,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 202,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

