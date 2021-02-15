$1.62 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.73. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

