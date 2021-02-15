$1.62 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.73. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.