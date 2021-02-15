Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magnite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Magnite also posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnite.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,218 shares of company stock worth $3,246,665. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7,803.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 248,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

