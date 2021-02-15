Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $55.72 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

