Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,250 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

NYSE WRB opened at $67.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.