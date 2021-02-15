Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPD opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

