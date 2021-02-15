California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,996 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Autoliv by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Autoliv by 867.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.