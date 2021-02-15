10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of 10x Genomics worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 266,253 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $196.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at $69,430,164.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,565,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

