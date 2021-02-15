BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 866 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after buying an additional 208,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $52.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

