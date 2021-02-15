Morgan Stanley Increases Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $57.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.