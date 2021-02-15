The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.