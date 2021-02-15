HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $545.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $425.00 to $545.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.61.

HubSpot stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $527.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.55 and a 200-day moving average of $336.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in HubSpot by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

