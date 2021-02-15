Arizona State Retirement System Has $849,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

UA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

