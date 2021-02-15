Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.