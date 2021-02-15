Arizona State Retirement System Sells 553 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,037,000. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 143,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $70.41 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

