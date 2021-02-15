Benchmark Lowers Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
COHR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.00.
NASDAQ:COHR opened at $257.99 on Thursday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53.
In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
