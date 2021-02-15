Benchmark Lowers Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

COHR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $257.99 on Thursday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.