Morgan Stanley Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $76.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

FROG opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

