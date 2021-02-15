Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SDXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

SDXAY opened at $18.10 on Monday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

