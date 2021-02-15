BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

BKTI opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. BK Technologies has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.35.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.