Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $188.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.73. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

