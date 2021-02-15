Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.